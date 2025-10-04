DT
Man kills youth in Ram Nagar over Rs 50 pending haircut payment

The accused is drug addict and had an illegal weapon

Nikhil Bhardwaj
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:15 AM Oct 04, 2025 IST
In yesterday’s murder of migrant youth identified as Himanshu at Ram Nagar locality, a minor dispute over Rs 50 of a previous haircut turned out to be the trigger point behind the crime. Accused Gulshan and Himanshu entered into a heated argument over pending payment. Later, enraged Gulshan shot Himanshu in the head with an unlicensed weapon. The accused was drug addict and also possessed an illegal weapon.

In his statement to the police, complainant Ravi Kumar said Ritesh and Himanshu were his uncle’s sons. Ravi and Ritesh run a hairdressing shop, while Himanshu works in a factory. As Himanshu had a holiday on Dussehra, so he came to their shop for help. “Our neighbour, Gulshan, came at the shop and asked for a haircut. But Himanshu refused to give him a haircut. He asked the accused to pay him Rs 50 for his previous haircut. An argument ensued, and Gulshan retrieved a revolver from his home and shot at Himanshu, killing him instantly,” said Ravi.

Ravi said when he came to the shop around 2.30 pm on Dussehra, Himanshu was sitting on a chair after which the incident happened. Himanshu kicked Gulshan out of the shop for not paying for the earlier haircut, said Ravi. Gulahan returned after sometime and the two began arguing again. During argument, Gulshan fired a shot at Himanshu. The first bullet passed near Himanshu’s ear, while the second struck him in the head. Gulshan was about to fire a third shot, but the bullet got jammed in the revolver’s chamber, otherwise it could have hit other people sitting in the shop.

During investigation, the police found CCTV footage showing the accused entering the shop. A gunshot was heard in the video shortly after. Accused Gulshan is a Class IV employee of the Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA). The police sought his records from GLADA.

Inspector Balwinder Kaur, SHO, Jamalpur police station, said a murder case was registered against accused and raids were on to arrest him. She said the victim’s body was handed over to family after an autopsy.

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

