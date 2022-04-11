Man, kin booked for kidnapping, raping girl

Ludhiana, April 10
A man allegedly kidnapped a 22-year-old girl and took her to Himachal Pradesh and raped her.
The Jodhewal police on Saturday registered a case against the man, Sumit Kumar, his mother Promila, his sisters Shilpa and Jyoti, and his other aides Happy, Pawan and Babbu Ram of Himachal Pradesh.
The girl, a resident of the Kakowal road, in a complaint to the police said last year she had developed friendship with the Sumit Kumar. Sumit Kumar had promised her that he would marry her but he didn’t fulfil his promise. He only wanted to develop physical relationship with her.
In June last year, Sumit Kumar kidnapped her in his car and took her to some house in Hamirpur, Himachal Pradesh, where he raped her. A day after when her parents reached Hamirpur to take her back, Sumit Kumar attacked her parents.
The girl alleged that apart from Sumit, other mentioned accused were also part of the conspiracy and they were very well aware about the plans of Sumit.
Investigating officer ASI Vijay Kumar said raids are being conducted to nab the accused.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Pakistan political crisis LIVE updates: National Assembly to elect new PM today
Imran Khan tried to ‘replace’ army chief: Media reports | Bi...
Protests rage, pressure mounts on Lankan President, PM to resign
More Tamils flee to India | Nepal central bank guv sacked am...
Joe Biden to speak with PM Modi ahead of 2+2 meet today
Will discuss Covid pandemic, climate, global economy
Plum postings to 2 SIT members irk Amritsar MLA Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh
Blames them for tardy sacrilege probe
Day later, Congress expels Navjot Singh Sidhu loyalist Surjit Dhiman
Raja Warring, Bharat Bhushan Ashu, Dr Raj Kumar Chabbewal re...