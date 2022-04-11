Man, kin booked for kidnapping, raping girl

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 10

A man allegedly kidnapped a 22-year-old girl and took her to Himachal Pradesh and raped her.

The Jodhewal police on Saturday registered a case against the man, Sumit Kumar, his mother Promila, his sisters Shilpa and Jyoti, and his other aides Happy, Pawan and Babbu Ram of Himachal Pradesh.

The girl, a resident of the Kakowal road, in a complaint to the police said last year she had developed friendship with the Sumit Kumar. Sumit Kumar had promised her that he would marry her but he didn’t fulfil his promise. He only wanted to develop physical relationship with her.

In June last year, Sumit Kumar kidnapped her in his car and took her to some house in Hamirpur, Himachal Pradesh, where he raped her. A day after when her parents reached Hamirpur to take her back, Sumit Kumar attacked her parents.

The girl alleged that apart from Sumit, other mentioned accused were also part of the conspiracy and they were very well aware about the plans of Sumit.

Investigating officer ASI Vijay Kumar said raids are being conducted to nab the accused.