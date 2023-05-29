Man, kin booked for sexually harassing daughter-in-law

Ludhiana, May 28
The Payal police yesterday registered a case against a man and his brother for the alleged sexual harassment of the former’s daughter-in-law.
The suspects have been identified as Randhir Singh and his brother Bakshish Singh. They are yet to be arrested.
The complainant told the police that on May 25 she went to serve food to her father-in-law and his brother in their room. As they finished the food, she went to the room to bring the dishes, carrying her two-year-old son in her lap. Her father-in-law took the child from her. When she was about to leave the room, her father-in-law caught her and hugged her.
As she looked at his brother for help, he also caught her and the duo sexually harassed her.
After the woman lodged a complaint, the Payal police registered a case against the suspects under various sections of the IPC.
The police said raids were being conducted to nab the suspects.
