Man lands in police net for killing youth

Ludhiana, December 21

The Tibba police claimed to have nabbed a suspect in the murder case of Chand Kumar (19), whose body was found in an auto-rickshaw on the Tibba road on December 17. The victim was working at a shop supplying eggs.

The suspect has been identified as Gurdit Singh, a resident of Namdev Colony, here. The police also recovered Rs 12,000 in cash from him, which he had looted from the victim.

ACP (East) Gurdev Singh in a statement issued stated that on the day when the body of Chand was recovered, a case of murder was registered against unidentified miscreant(s).

Later during probe, the role of Gurdit, who was also working at the shop, came to the fore. The suspect, who was arrested from Jalandhar on Wednesday, had confessed to having committed the murder.

