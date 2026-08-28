Man lands in police net on sexual assault charge

An incident of a man assaulting his minor stepdaughter has come to the fore in Sahnewal. The case has been registered under Section 74 of the BNS and Section 4 of the POCSO Act at the Sahnewal police station.

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The victim has complained to the police that her mother Sudesh Kumari had married Arvind Singh, a resident of Khajni village in Gorakhpur district of Uttar Pradesh. It was her second marriage. The complainant said on the night of August 25 when her mother went to sleep, her stepfather Arvind Singh entered her room and sexually assaulted her.

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Investigating officer in the case Randhir Singh said the suspect had been arrested and would be presented in the court on Friday.