Man looted by six miscreants, one caught by people

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 3

A man was looted by six motorcycle-borne miscreants in Jagraon on Saturday night. One of the suspects was caught by the people and later handed over to the police.

The complainant, Vikas Kumar, a resident of Jagraon, told the police that he was working at a Reliance store on June 1 and left the store late in the night to for home. When he reached near a dharamshala of Guru Ravidas in Jagraon, six suspects on two motorcycles, who were carrying sharp weapons, cornered him and attacked with a sword.

The complainant said the suspects snatched his mobile phone and Rs 5,000 in cash. When they were trying to flee the scene, Gagandeep Singh, alias Guddu, and Sahil Kumar, residents of his village, came and managed to catch one of the miscreants, identified as Gurdeep Singh, alias Pogi, a resident of Rasulpur Malla in Ludhiana. He also disclosed names of his accomplices who escaped from the scene as Mani Likhari, Deepi, Harry, Dilpreet Singh, alias Lallu, and an unidentified person.

A few minutes later the suspects again came to the place to take away their accomplice with them but they were shooed away by residents. While fleeing, they left their two motorcycles on the road which were later handed over to the police, he added.

Investigating officer in the case ASI Jagroop Singh said after registering a case against the suspects, raids were being conducted to nab the remaining five miscreants.

