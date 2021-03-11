Man loses Rs 1L to snatchers

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, May 30

Snatchers waylaid two persons and took away Rs 1 lakh in cash and a mobile phone in separate incidents. However, the police arrested three thieves and recovered stolen material from them.

Gurwinder Singh, a resident of New Janta Nagar, Shimlapuri, lost Rs 1 lakh in cash to two unidentified youths who accosted him at the flyover near Mata Rani Chowk on Sunday when he was going towards Sarafa Bazaar on his motorcycle (bearing registration No. PB 10HL 8630). He said in a complaint lodged with the police that his friend Ravi had told him to receive payment from RN Fabrics, near Jalandhar Bypass, and make payment to his suppliers at Sarafa Bazaar. A case has been registered.

In the other snatching incident, three unidentified persons confronted Parminder Singh of Hargobindpura and fled after snatching his mobile phone. The victim said he was returning home on his Honda Activa scooter after dropping his father at Gurdwara Dukh Niwaran. A case has been registered.

Meanwhile, the police have arrested two thieves, Akash and Rinku Singh, both natives of Unnao district in UP, and at present residing in the Partap Bazaar area here. The suspects were nominated as accused in a theft occurred in the house of Lalit Chopra in the area under the Poilice Station Division No. 8 on May 27 and a case was registered against them. After arresting the accused at a naka at Sessions Chowk, the police made a recovery of three gold chains, one gold set (total weight 217.67 gm) and a Hero Splendor motorcycle (bearing registration no. PB 91P 0699). The police have added Section 411, IPC, to the FIR, already registered against the suspects.

Gurwinder Singh of Meharban village was arrested by police and some stolen items were recovered from him. Lucky Singh of Shimla Colony, working as a caretaker in Sakeswar Colony, Green Hosiery Complex, had reported to the police that for the past few days there had been several incidents of theft of electric poles, cables, etc, from the colony. The police arrested the suspect and recovered electric cables and iron pipes from him. A case has been registered.

Motorcycle stolen

One Hero Splendor motorcycle (bearing registration no. PB 10FA 6550) was stolen from outside Rajneesh Factory, Ganpati Chowk on Saturday. A complaint in this regard was lodged by Ganesh Kumar of Neechi Mangli. A case has been registered.