Man loses Rs 30K while riding in auto; 2 arrested

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, February 20

The police on Sunday arrested two members of an auto-rickshaw gang for allegedly stealing Rs 30,000 of a senior citizen. Complainant Kharaiti Lal Narang said the accused had stolen the cash from his pocket when he was travelling in an auto after withdrawing his pension from a bank.

Thse arrested have been identified as Sukhwinder Singh of Mohalla Nanaksar and Ravinder Singh of Gurmail Nagar in Ludhiana.

The complainant said after withdrawing his pension (Rs 30,000) from the Model Town branch of Bank of India, he went towards Bharat Nagar Chowk for his personal work on February 13. When he boarded an auto-rickshaw from Bharat Nagar Chowk to a mall on Ferozepur Road, another man was already sitting in the passenger seat. The auto driver kept applying the brakes repeatedly and then dropped him near Bhattal Seeds Store. The victim later found that his pocket had been picked and had lost the money.

Following the complaint, the police started an investigation and arrested the accused. A case under Section 380 of the IPC has been registered against the accused.