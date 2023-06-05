Man loses leg after falling from train

Ludhiana, June 4

In a tragic incident occurred in Khanna a person while boarding the train slipped on the platform and fell on the tracks. One of his legs was severed in the mishap.

The railway police rushed him to the nearest Civil Hospital, from where he was referred to a hospital in Chandigarh.

An eyewitness, Ravi Narang, said the victim was attempting to board the train when he accidentally slipped and fell on the railway tracks, due to which he lost a leg.

The man, along with his wife and two children, was travelling in a passenger train. He was going from Sahnewal to Ambala. He got off in Khanna to get water. When he tried to board the train again, it started moving and he met with the tragedy.