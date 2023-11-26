Man lynched over snatching allegation

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 25

A man who was lynched by a crowd after they accused him of snatching some valuable item from a resident two days ago succumbed to his injuries on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Raj Kumar, alias Raju, a resident of Shimlapuri.

Raju was missing since November 22. His family had also filed a missing report at the Daba police station. Two days ago, he was found injured at the Phullanwal chowk after which the people took him to a hospital where he died today.

The police said he was lynched by the people on Pakhowal Road after they levelled allegations of snatching against him.

SHO Sadar inspector Gurpreet Singh said a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder was registered against the unidentified suspects.