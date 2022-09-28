Samrala: Man mediates in scuffle, beaten to death by three

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 27

The Samrala police arrested three persons on Tuesday on the charges of killing a man at Harnam Nagar near the Khanna road in Samrala.

The suspects have been identified as Aslam Sheikh, Sahil Sheikh and Mohd Ansu Sheikh, all residents of Harnam Nagar.

Khanna SSP Dayama Harish Kumar said the suspects on Monday thrashed to death Mikayal Sheikh (33), a resident of the same locality.

Nasir Sheikh, a relative of the deceased, on whose complaint a case was registered, alleged that when the three suspects were indulged in a scuffle, the victim had gone to mediate between the disputing parties.

However, instead of listening to him, the suspects brutally attacked him and killed him on the spot. Thereafter, they fled the spot but were arrested by the police on Tuesday.

The deceased used to live in shanties at Harnam Nagar with his wife and four children and earned his livelihood from selling scrap.