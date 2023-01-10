Man molests co-worker, booked

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, January 9

A man has been booked for allegedly molesting his co-worker. The suspect has been identified as Amit Sharma of Tibba Road, Ludhiana.

In her complaint to the police, the 30-year-old victim stated that she works at an office in Jalandhar. The suspect also works in the same office. When she deboarded a bus at the Jalandhar bypass on January 7, the suspects was already present there. He offered her a lift in his car.

She alleged that Amit then molested her and threatened her with dire consequences. The suspect also called her husband on his mobile phone and told him that he had illicit relations with his wife.

Following her complaint, a case under Sections 354 and 506 of the IPC has been registered against the suspect at the Salem Tabri police station. He is yet to be arrested.

Minor girl molested in Haibowal area, 1 booked

Ludhiana: The police have booked a man for allegedly molesting a seven-year-old girl at a ‘vehra’ (labour quarters) in a colony of the Haibowal area. The suspect has been identified as Munna Yadav, who hails from Bihar and is presently residing in the same locality.

The victim’s mother, in her complaint to the police, stated that her daughter was playing in a rented ‘vehra’ on January 1, but she couldn’t find here there. She later came to know that her daughter was on the rooftop. When she went to the rooftop, she saw that the suspect was molesting her daughter. He later managed to flee from the spot.

A case under Section 354 of the IPC and Section 8 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act has been registered against the suspect at the Haibowal police station. He is yet to be arrested.