Ludhiana man, mother held on dowry death charge

A 26-year-old woman was found dead at her residence in the Dhillon Nagar area of Daba in Ludhiana on Sunday, nearly five months after her marriage. Her family has alleged that she had been facing harassment over dowry.

Following a complaint by the deceased’s mother, the Daba police have arrested the woman’s husband, Sandeep, and mother-in-law, Suman Kaur.

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The police have registered a case under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

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According to the complaint, the woman had allegedly told her mother a few months after the marriage that she was being harassed by her husband and mother-in-law. The family alleged that the suspects were unhappy with the dowry brought by her and frequently taunted her over the matter.

The mother further alleged that her daughter was physically assaulted and also blamed for stealing things at her in-laws’ house.

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She told the police that she had asked her daughter to remain calm and try to manage the situation. However, the family alleged that the woman was again assaulted on October 11.

The following day, she allegedly took the extreme step by hanging herself from a ceiling fan.

The incident was subsequently reported to the police, following which an investigation was initiated.

ASI Surinder Kumar said the FIR was registered on the complaint of the woman’s mother. He said victim’s husband and mother-in-law had been taken into custody and further investigation was in progress.