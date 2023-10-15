Man murdered over old enmity

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 14

An elderly man was killed by his neighbours by hitting him with a rod and a brick on his head on Star Road this morning.

The deceased has been identified as Durgahi Prasad (52). CCTV camera of the locality captured the incident.

As per information, Pradeep Kumar, son of the deceased, was going to market for some work on a bicycle. Near his house, his bicycle chain came off. He was trying to fix the same in a vacant plot when the girl, belonging to a family in the neighbourhood, with whom he and his father had old enmity, started abusing him. After heated arguments, the brother and father of the girl also reached the place and started beating Pardeep.

Hearing the noise in the street, when Durgahi Prasad came to save his son, the girl’s father hit his head with a brick and afterwards, he attacked him with an iron rod.

Durgahi suffered serious head injuries and died on the spot. Later, people of the locality informed the Daba police about the incident.

Head constable Avinash Rai said there was an old enmity between the two families which led to the incident. The body of the deceased was sent to the Civil Hospital for a post-mortem examination. The CCTV footage would also be procured as evidence.