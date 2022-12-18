Man murders stepson, hides body in drum on rooftop

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 17

In a tragic incident, a man murdered his stepson, Piyush (20), and later put his body in a plastic drum lying on the first floor of his house. After over a week, the body was traced by the youth’s mother Savita from their house on the Bhattian road.

The suspect has been identified as Vivekanand.

After getting information, ACP (North) Maninder Bedi, along with Salem Tabri SHO SI Harjit Singh, reached the spot for investigation.

The SHO said Savita’s husband had died about three years ago after which she got married with the suspect, Vivekanand (brother of her husband). He did not like his stepson Piyush due to which he used to torture him regularly.

About 10 days ago, when the deceased’s mother was not at home, the suspect thrashed Piyush and strangled him to death. Afterwards, he put the body in the plastic drum (meant for storing water) lying on the rooftop on the first floor of the house. The suspect put mud over the body to cover it, he said.

Today, when the deceased’s mother noticed some foul smell from the rooftop, she checked the drum and was shocked to see the decomposed body of her son. Three days ago, the suspect had told his wife that he was going to Bihar to trace Piyush. Later, he switched off his mobile, the SHO said.

A case of murder was registered and a hunt was launched to trace him.