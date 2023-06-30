Man nabbed; 4 stolen two-wheelers seized

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh, June 29

The Ludhiana (rural) police have nabbed the kingpin of a gang of thieves that had been active in stealing two-heelers in the region for a long time.

Four two-wheelers were recovered from the possession of the accused. The police said more recoveries were expected from the other accused, who are yet to be arrested.

The nabbed accused has been identified as Harmanjot Singh of Kaunke Kalan village in Jagraon.

Mullanpur Dakha DSP Jaswiinder Khaira said a police team, led by Jodhan SHO Sikandar Singh, had arrested Harman when he was trying to flee the area at Khadoor village on Thursday night.

Harman and his accomplice Kuljit Singh were booked in a case registered at the Jodhan police station on June 13 and one motorcycle was recovered earlier from Kuljit. Three motorcycles and an Activa scooter were now recovered from Harman. The police are yet to identify the other accomplices who were allegedly facilitating the sale of the stolen vehicles.