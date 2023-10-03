Man nabbed for abducting two minor girls, rape attempt

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 2

A man has been arrested for allegedly kidnapping two minor girls, aged eight and six, and attempting to rape one of them. The suspect has been identified as Dheeraj Kumar Sharma (32), a resident of Gobindgarh village, Ludhiana. The suspect is a factory worker.

According to the father of the eight-year-old victim, the suspect was his neighbour who used to buy snacks regularly for his children. On September 30, without informing the parents, the man took his daughter and neighbour’s 6-year-old daughter to the fields. Afterwards, he allegedly attempted to rape the 8-year-old girl.

The complainant’s daughter said the suspect took them to the fields on his motorcycle. When she cried for help, the people in the vicinity gathered. Following which, he managed to escape from the scene.

Later, the girls were recovered from Mata Bhag Kaur Colony. A case under Sections 363, 366-A, 376 A, B and 511 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Sections 18 & 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was registered against the suspect at Focal Point police station on Sunday.

Assistant sub-inspector Baldev Singh, who is investigating the case, confirmed that the suspect had been arrested on Monday. A case had been registered against him.