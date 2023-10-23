Man nabbed for attacking cops

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 22

The Police Division 5 yesterday registered a case against four persons, including two women, on the charge of attacking police officials near the bus stand. One of the suspects was arrested.

The suspects have been identified as Sher Singh, alias Shera, Ravi Kumar, Ravi’s mother Charanjit Kaur and Harpreet Kaur, all residents of Hakikatpura mohalla. Sher Singh was arrested.

The complainant, senior constable Mandeep Singh, said on Saturday around 9 pm he, along with other police officials, were present at Hakikatpura mohalla where the suspects came and started abusing him. When they tried to stop them, they continued to hurl abuses.

“Ravi even damaged my private car by hitting it with tiles. Other suspects also threw bricks at the vehicle. They even attacked me and injured my arms. We informed the police station concerned, which led to the arrest of one of the suspects, Sher Singh,” the complainant said.

Balkaran Singh said raids were being conducted to nab the other suspects.