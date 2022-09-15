Man nabbed for killing 2-yr-old son

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 14

The Koom Kalan police today arrested a man on the charges of killing his two-year-old son. The suspect had thrown his son into the canal on the Gurthali bridge.

He has been identified as Bhupinder Singh of Bhaini Sahib.

The SHO, Koom Kalan, inspector Kulbir Singh, said Bhupinder had solemnised love marriage with Harjit Kaur. Harjit runs a boutique while Bhupinder was unemployed.

On September 11, the suspect under the influence of liquor had heated arguments with his wife. He took away their child and told his wife that they would die by suicide. The same day, the suspect went to the canal on the Gurthali bridge where the suspect threw his son into the canal and when he was about to jump into the canal, he could not garner courage, the SHO said.

On September 12, Harjit lodged a missing complaint of her son. A day after, the police traced the suspect and during questioning, he confessed that he had thrown his son into the canal. But later, he could not muster courage to take the extreme step, he said.

The SHO said on Wednesday the suspect was arrested and a case of murder was registered against him.

The police took him on a police remand. He was also taken to the spot where the infant was thrown. Now, with the help of divers, efforts were on to trace the child, he said.