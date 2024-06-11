Man nabbed for killing auto-rickshaw driver

Our Correspondent

Sahnewal, June 10

The suspect accused of attacking an auto-rickshaw driver and murdering him has been arrested by the Sahnewal police. He was presented in the court today, where he was sent to two-day police remand.

The suspect has been identified as Ajay Kumar, alias Billa, a resident of Dhandhari Kalan. He worked as a security guard at a nearby factory. He had been booked in 2022 by the Sahnewal police under Sections 323, 324, 341, 326 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The deceased, Niwas Yadav (48), was a native of Bihar. He had been residing in Hakam Singh Giaspura, near Kanganwal. Yadav was standing on a platform at the railway station of Dhandhari when he had an altercation with the suspect. The quarrel turned worse when the latter attacked the auto driver with bricks, thus injuring him badly.

After the nephew of the deceased came to know about the incident, he reached the scene and took the injured to the PGI, Chandigarh, where he succumbed to his injuries. A case under Sections 304 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against the suspect.

SHO, Sahnewal, Guljinderpal Singh, said Giaspura chowki in-charge ASI Dharminder Singh, along with SI Harmit Singh, HC Beant Singh and a police team arrested the suspect from the Jugiana-Gobindgarh level crossing when he was trying to flee.

