Man nabbed for killing wife

Our Correspondent

Sahnewal, December 21

A man killed his wife with a knife and threw her body into the bushes near Umedpur village on the Dehlon road yesterday. The suspect is now in custody of the Sahnewal police. The body of the deceased has been handed over to the kin after a post-mortem examination.

Suspect Jai Dev Jatvi concocted a story of the murder of his wife. He told the police that he and his wife Ajaypal Kaur (24) were going to Naina Devi from Sahnewal on his motorbike when some miscreants forcibly abducted his wife and later, threw her into the bushes after giving her an intoxicant.

Sub-inspector Satnam Singh said the police got suspicious when the suspect kept on changing statements every now and then. “After further interrogation, it was found that Jai Dev had brought his wife to the Dehlon road and after cutting her throat with a knife, threw her body into the bushes near Umedpur village.”

The body has been recovered, he said. The suspect told the police that his wife had extramarital relationship. Jai Dev said he was forced to take the extreme step when she did not listen to him.

The landlord and the neighbours of the couple told the police that they used to live peacefully and there were no issues between the two. The step taken by the husband shocked their neighbours.

Sahnewal SHO Sukhdev Singh Brar said a case under Sections 302 and 201 of the IPC had been registered against the suspect and he was being further interrogated.

