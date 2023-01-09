Man nabbed for killing wife

Ludhiana, January 8
A man killed his wife by hitting a brick on her head at Baba Nand Singh Nagar in Ayali Kalan here yesterday night.
The Sarabha Nagar police after registering a murder case arrested the suspect, Babu Lal, a migrant labourer, on Sunday. The deceased was identified as Rani (21).
The police said the woman got married to him about 18 months ago but due to some reasons, the couple was having a dispute. For the past three months, the victim had been staying with her parents at Baba Nand Singh Nagar.
On Saturday night, the suspect went to his in-laws’ house where after exchanging heated arguments with his wife, he hit her head with a brick. She died on the spot due to severe head injuries.
