Man nabbed for killing youth at village near Mullanpur Dakha

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, August 11

A youth was found murdered at Rakba village near Mullanpur Dakha. His body was recovered on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as Jatinder Singh, a resident of Rakba village.

The complainant, Swaran Kaur, the mother of the deceased, told the police that she had two daughters, who were already married, and one son who was unmarried and was a farmer by profession.

“My son had gone to pay obesiance at a gurdwara in Rakba village on Tuesday night but he did not return. The next day, I came to know that his body was lying near the gurdwara in the village and he was brutally killed by somebody,” she said.

When she rushed to the spot, she was shocked to see that her son had brutal head injuries. His motorcycle was also lying near the body.

Another motorcycle was also lying at the spot which seemed to be of the killer, the deceased’s mother alleged.

The woman said the police found that Rajesh Kumar of Rakba village was the owner of the other motorcycle lying near the body.

The deceased’s mother said she suspected that Rajesh, along with his accomplices, could have killed her son. The police registered a murder case against the accused on Wednesday.

Station House Officer (SHO), Dakha, inspector Ajitpal Singh said Rajesh was arrested on Thursday but he had not disclosed the reason behind committing the murder so far. The police remand of the accused would be sought from court to know the reason behind the murder and other persons involved in the crime.

Sources said the deceased was supposed to get engaged in a few days.