Man nabbed for molesting infant

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, February 10

The city police today arrested a 27-year-old man on the charges of molesting a 18-month-old girl child at Sarabha Nagar here.

The suspect, identified as Raja Ram, a native of Bihar, is staying in Badewal village. A case of rape was registered against him yesterday.

The complainant, the victim’s father, told the police that on February 8, the suspect, who was their neighbour, took his daughter with him on the pretext of playing with her. He took the child to an empty plot where he raped her.

Later, when the suspect was taking her back home, a kin of the child’s father noticed bleeding from

her private part after which he raised the alarm, he alleged.

“Afterwards, I informed the police and after registering a case, the suspect was arrested today,” the victim’s father said.

Investigating officer ASI Balbir Singh said the man was arrested and further probe in the case was launched.