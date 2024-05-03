Man nabbed for raping 7-yr-old

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 2

The Tibba police arrested a man on the charge of raping a seven-year-old girl. The suspect, identified as Deepak of Gopal Nagar, was arrested by the police.

A case under Section 4 of the POCSO Act and 376 of the IPC was registered against him.

The complainant told the police that on April 30 when her daughter was alone at home, the suspect took her to the bathroom and raped her. When she reached home, she was shocked to see that her daughter was bleeding from her private part and on being asked about the cause, her daughter revealed that the man had sexually assaulted her.

The complainant said she lodged a police complaint and after investigation, the police registered a case on Wednesday.

Investigating officer ASI Jiwan Singh said the suspect was arrested by the police yesterday. He used to work as a part-time electrician in the Tibba area.

