Man nabbed for raping minor girl

A case of alleged rape of a 16-year-old girl has come to light in the Krishna Nagar area of the city.

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The matter surfaced after the victim recently informed her family about the incident.

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When the complaint reached the police, they registered a case under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the POCSO Act.

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According to information, the incident occurred in May. A tenant, who was staying on the upper floor of the girl’s house, allegedly sexually assaulted her when she was alone. Later, he threatened the victim of dire consequences due to which she remained silent.

The case took a serious turn when the girl also accused a relative of the main suspect of sexually assaulting her. After staying in fear for several weeks, the victim mustered courage to narrate the entire incident to her mother. The family then approached the police.

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The police arrested the key suspect, Balwinder Yadav, and a raid was being conducted to nab his relative, Ajay.

Officials of the PAU police station said the matter was being probed and the absconding suspect would be nabbed soon.