Ludhiana: Man nabbed for taking bribe on behalf of cops

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 30

The economic offences wing of the Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Friday nabbed a man while accepting a bribe of Rs 1 lakh in the name of police officials, to settle a Vigilance case. During search, a .32 bore revolver, a car and two cell phones were seized from him.

A spokesperson for the VB said the suspect, Sukhjinder Singh, of Chak Roriwala village in Fazilka was held on the complaint of Sandeep Singh.

He said the suspect was a complainant in a bribery case registered on August 4 at the VB police station, Ferozpur, against Swarna Rani, junior engineer, MGNREGA, Fazilka. She was nabbed earlier by the Vigilance Bureau while taking a bribe of Rs 25,000 from Sukhjinder.

He said the complainant, Sandeep, approached the VB and alleged that Sukhjinder was demanding Rs 15 lakh from him as bribe in the name of police officials to dispose of the said case and a deal was struck at Rs 11 lakh. Sandeep is a brother of Swarna Rani.

SSP, Vigilance, Ravinderpal Singh Sandhu, said a VB team nabbed Sukhjinder in the presence of two official witnesses while taking a bribe of Rs 1 lakh. The remaining amount was to be given later. A case has been registered.