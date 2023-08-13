Man nabbed for violating 16-yr-old girl

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, August 12

The Koom Kalan police yesterday arrested a man who sexually exploited a 16-year-old girl in Bhaini Sahib here.

The suspect has been identified as Beant Singh, alias Rajbir, of Bhani Sahib.

The complainant, a resident of Fatehgarh Sahib, said the suspect was a good friend of her father and he used to visit their house frequently. On August 4, he came to their house and started an interaction with her. Since she was alone at house, he asked her to accompany him to Bhaini Sahib for some work.

“He took me to some place where he sexually abused me. He also told me if I reveal about the incident to anyone, he will kill me. I kept mum for a few days. Later, I told about the matter to my parents. A complaint was also filed in this regard, following which a case was registered against the suspect and he was arrested,” she said.

Investigating officer ASI Dharmpal said after registering a case, the suspect was arrested on Friday.

