Man nabbed in snatching case

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 5

The police arrested a man allegedly involved in a recent snatching incident. The police claimed to have recovered two mobiles, a sharp weapon and one motorcycle from him. The suspect has been identified as Harpreet Singh of Beri Colony, here.

Earlier, a person, Heera Singh, from Ranchi Colony on Sua Road reported to the police that on the evening of June 3, he was cycling from the Canal Bridge on Pakhowal Road towards the Sham Nagar railway crossing in Ludhiana. When he reached the Vishal Nagar junction, a man armed with a sharp weapon attacked him, snatched his mobile phone and fled the scene, he alleged.

Following the complaint, the police registered a case against the suspect at the Dugri police station under Section 379-B(2) of the IPC. SI Surjit Singh is investigating the case.