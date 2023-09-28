Man nabbed on charge of raping minor

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 27

The Division No. 3 police yesterday arrested a man on the charge of allegedly raping a nine-year-old girl at Khud Mohalla here. The suspect has been identified as Baba Krishan Kumar.

In her complaint to the police, the victim’s mother said she, along with her family, lived in Khud Mohalla. The suspect, who was their neighbour, used to give sweets and other eatables to her daughter.

On September 25, Krishan Kumar called the complainant to his room and promised to arrange a good job for her. He also offered Rs 500 to the woman, but she refused to accept.

On the same day, the suspect took her daughter to his room and raped her. When the victim informed her mother about the incident, she immediately went to the police station and lodged a complaint.

The police registered a rape case against the suspect and arrested him yesterday.

Investigating officer Inspector Usha Rani said further investigations were on into the case. They were interrogating the suspect to inquire about if he was involved in similar cases in the past.