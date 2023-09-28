Man nabbed on charge of raping minor

Ludhiana, September 27
The Division No. 3 police yesterday arrested a man on the charge of allegedly raping a nine-year-old girl at Khud Mohalla here. The suspect has been identified as Baba Krishan Kumar.
In her complaint to the police, the victim’s mother said she, along with her family, lived in Khud Mohalla. The suspect, who was their neighbour, used to give sweets and other eatables to her daughter.
On September 25, Krishan Kumar called the complainant to his room and promised to arrange a good job for her. He also offered Rs 500 to the woman, but she refused to accept.
On the same day, the suspect took her daughter to his room and raped her. When the victim informed her mother about the incident, she immediately went to the police station and lodged a complaint.
The police registered a rape case against the suspect and arrested him yesterday.
Investigating officer Inspector Usha Rani said further investigations were on into the case. They were interrogating the suspect to inquire about if he was involved in similar cases in the past.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Violent protests rock Imphal, DC office vandalised, 2 vehicles torched
On Wednesday night, the protesters clash with security perso...
Goldy Brar is hiding in California, sought asylum in US through legal channels to evade Indian authorities. reveals new dossier
According to the dossier, Brar arrived in Canada on August 1...
NIA charge sheet reveals Hardeep Nijjar, Arsh Dalla’s chilling plot; lured shooters for terror acts in exchange for ‘Canadian dreams’
Nijjar, chief of the Khalistan Tiger Force, was shot dead by...
Indian men's 10m air pistol team strikes gold at Asian Games
With this success, Indian shooters have so far won 4 gold, 4...