Man nabbed with 10-kg poppy husk

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana: The police have nabbed a man, identified as Sukhdarshan Singh, a resident of Harnampura village, from the Dehlon bypass on Sunday while he was coming on foot carrying a heavy bag on his shoulder. A police patrol party stopped the person on suspicion and 10 kg of poppy husk was seized from him during search. The suspect has been booked under Sections 15, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act. OC

Six arrested for gambling

Ludhiana: The police have arrested six persons for gambling in a raid conducted at a hotel on Brown Road here on Sunday and seized Rs 39,400 in cash and two packs of playing cards from the spot. The suspects, identified as Niranjan Singh, a resident of Dashmesh Nagar, Madan Lal, Madan Gopal and Arvinder Singh, all residents of Dugri, Harish Kumar, a resident of Kitchlu Nagar, and Prem Chand of Vishwakarma Colony have been booked under Sections 13, 3 and 67 of the Gambling Act.