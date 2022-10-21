Man nabbed with 3-kg opium

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 20

The Crime Branch-2 arrested a man and seized 3 kg of opium from his possession. He was on the way to deliver drug to his clients.

The suspect has been identified as Satya Prashad, a native of Uttar Pradesh, at present staying in Koom Kalan here.

In-charge, crime branch, inspector Beant Juneja said on Wednesday, a tip-off was received that the suspect was on the way to deliver a huge quantity of opium to his clients. Accordingly, the police party laid a naka at a strategic place where after intercepting the pedestrian, he was cornered by them.

Juneja said during checking of the belongings of the suspect, 3-kg opium was seized and he was arrested. A case under the NDPS Act was registered against him.

Juneja said a preliminary probe suggested that the suspect was in touch with some big smugglers of Jharkhand and now, a police probe was on to identify them.