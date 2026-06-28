Man nabbed with 308-gm heroin, Rs 60K drug money

The Ludhiana police arrested a person from the Bihari Colony area on Tajpur Road and seized 308 gm of heroin, along with Rs 60,150 drug money.

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The Police Division 7 registered a case under the NDPS Act against the suspect, identified as Raja.

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Investigating officer Charanjit Singh said a police team was patrolling in the area when they received a tip-off. Acting on the same, the team nabbed Raja from the Bihari Colony area. During the search, 308 gm of heroin and Rs 60,150 were recovered from him.

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The police believe that further interrogation might lead to significant revelations about the drug trafficking network and other individuals linked to it.