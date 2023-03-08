Man nabbed with 45 gm of heroin

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 7

The anti-narcotics cell of the Ludhiana police today arrested a man and seized 45 gm of heroin from his possession.

The suspect has been identified as Rohit Kumar, alias Mogli, of Labour Colony.

ADCP Rupinder Kaur Sran in a statement issued said a police party was patrolling in Jawahar Nagar Camp where on suspicion the motorcycle-borne suspect was stopped for checking. During his frisking, 45 gm of heroin was seized.

Now, police remand of the suspect would be sought from court so that in further questioning, entire supply line can be busted.

A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered against him.