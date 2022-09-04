Man nabbed with heroin

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 3

The Ladhowal police nabbed a man and seized 31 gram of heroin from his possession. The suspect has been identified as Sarvan Singh Gabbar, a resident of Bholewal Jadid village.

ADCP Shubham Aggarwal and SHO (Ladhowal) Varinderpal Singh Uppal issued a statement in this regard.

The ADCP said the police had installed a naka near the Sutlej where on suspicion, a pedestrian was asked to stop for checking. But the latter started running after throwing a polythene bag on the road.

The police managed to chase him and when the polythene bag was checked, 31 gram of heroin was seized.

The SHO said the suspect also had a notorious past as nine cases of drug and liquor smuggling were already registered against him at the Ladhowal police station. He had allegedly started the notorious trade again after being released on bail.

Uppal added that the police remand of the suspect would be sought so that the entire supply chain of drugs could be busted.