Man nabbed with heroin, ice drug

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 2

The anti-narcotics cell of the city police today arrested a man and seized 120 gm of heroin and 40 gm of ice from his possession.

The suspect has been identified as Navdeep Sharma, alias Navi, a resident of Daresi.

ADCP Rupinder Kaur Sran in a statement stated that a tip-off was received that the suspect was into drug smuggling trade and he was on the way to deliver heroin to his clients in Ludhiana. They intercepted a Honda City car (bearing registration no. CH01AY1129) and seized the drugs from the vehicle. A case under the NDPS Act was registered against him and further questioning was on to bust the entire supply line.