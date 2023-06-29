Man nabbed with illegal weapon

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 28

The Sadar Jagraon police have arrested a man and recovered an illegal weapon from his possession.

The suspect has been identified as Satnam Singh, alias Sattu, a resident of Jagraon.

Investigating officer ASI Sukhminder Singh said Satnam was recently arrested by the police in some theft case.

After obtaining his police remand when his questioning was done, the suspect admitted that he had committed several incidents of snatching and theft in the area.

He even confessed that he had recently bought a countrymade .12 bore weapon along with two live cartridges from an illegal weapon supplier.

The ASI said on the disclosures of the suspect, the weapon was recovered near his house. The police sources said after the recovery of the gun, the police have started further investigation to identify the illegal weapon supplier. Role of the suspect was also being scanned in other cases.