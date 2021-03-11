Man nabbed with pistol in Ludhiana

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana: The police have arrested one person, identified as Sagar Gupta, a resident of Karol Bagh, Pakhowal Road, and seized a countrymade pistol from his possession. The suspect was intercepted at a naka at the Ayali Khurd-Hambran Road intersection on a tip-off that he was carrying fire arm and could commit some crime. A case under Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act has been registered. OC

Crushed body of woman found

Ludhiana: The police have recovered a badly crushed body of an unidentified woman lying in the middle of the main GT Road near an Audi showroom in Giaspura on Sunday. The police said apparently, some speeding vehicle had run over the woman and its driver fled the spot during night. It also seemed that some other vehicles moving on the stretch had also passed over the body. The police have registered a case under Sections 279 and 304-A of the IPC. oc

10 booked after scuffle with cops

Ludhiana: The police have booked at least 10 persons under Sections 186, 353, 506 and 427, IPC, Section 63, Punjab Police Act and Section 15, Environment Act, for violating prohibitory orders against playing a loud speaker, roughing up police personnel and causing sound pollution. The police said when HC Jagpreet Singh, along with PHG constable Ravinder Singh reached the spot at Lachman Nagar in Mundian Khurd on a complaint of DJ playing late in the night, the suspects entered into a heated argument with the police party, scuffled with them and torn the uniform of the head constable. The suspects were identified as Binni Ram Puri, his sons Aman Puri and Umesh Puri, Rajesh Kumar, Ravi Rajput and their five unidentified accomplices. OC

Brothers booked on fraud charge

Ludhiana: The police have booked two persons, Pankaj Sohal and his brother Navdeep Sohal, residents of Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar, under Sections 420 and 406 of the IPC for fraud on the complaint of Kuldeep Singh, a resident of Threeke village. The complainant said the duo had approached him to purchase his plot measuring 465 sq yards in Threeke at a cost of Rs 68.40 lakh. However, the suspects fabricated some documents and got his plot transferred in their name fraudulently without making any payment.