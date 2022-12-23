Man nabbed with poppy husk

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 22

The Crime Branch today nabbed a truck driver and recovered 52 kg poppy husk from his possession. His truck was also seized in the case.

The suspect has been identified as Gurpinder Singh Nikku, a resident of Ram Market in Dholewal.

DCP (Crime) Varinder Singh Brar said Crime Branch in-charge, inspector Rajesh Kumar had received a tip-off that a truck driver was on his way to deliver a huge quantity of poppy husk to his clients. Accordingly, a police team reached the Industrial Area B to nab the suspect.

The DCP said when the truck (bearing registration number PB 10HD 6754) was intercepted and the team was after it to nab the driver, he threw a bag containing narcotics out of the truck. The team immediately seized the bag and recovered 52 kg poppy husk from it. Later, the suspect was also arrested.

A case under the NDPS Act has been registered against him and further questioning is on to bust the entire supply line of drugs.