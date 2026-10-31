Man nabbed within 48 hours of firing at Jagraon village gurdwara

The Jagraon police have arrested a man in 48 hours of a firing incident outside Gurdwara Gopalsar Sahib at Gagar village in Jagraon. The police have also recovered a countrymade .32 bore pistol, a magazine and the motorcycle allegedly used in the crime during his arrest on Thursday.

According to the police, two shots were fired outside the gurdwara on the night intervening October 26 and 27 by an unidentified man wearing a mask. A threatening letter was also found near the main gate of the gurdwara, in which its head, Baba Amarjit Singh, was threatened.

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The police had registered an FIR on October 27 under Sections 109 and 351(2) of the BNS and Sections 25 and 27 of the Arms Act at the Jagraon Sadar police station.

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Senior Superintendent of Police (Rural) Ankur Gupta said special teams were formed under the supervision of senior police officials to crack the case. The police examined CCTV footage from routes connected to the crime scene and used technical and human intelligence to identify the suspect.

The suspect has been identified as Sandeep Singh, alias Soni, a resident of Kariyal village in Moga district.

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During preliminary questioning, the man allegedly told the police that he had earlier been a follower of Baba Amarjit Singh and used to stay at Gurdwara Gopalsar Sahib. He had returned to his native village around a year ago.

The suspects allegedly claimed that he had planned the firing on the instructions of Baba Amarjit Singh, as the latter wanted police security. The police said the suspect reached the scene alone on a Bajaj Discover motorcycle. To conceal his identity, he wore a turban, covered his face with a cloth and wrapped himself in clothes to hide his appearance. Later, he fired two shots outside the gurdwara and fled towards his village.

The suspect also allegedly told the police that he had purchased the countrymade .32 bore pistol and cartridges from an area near Mirzapur in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, around six months ago.

The police have recovered the pistol along with its magazine, the motorcycle allegedly used in the crime and the clothes worn by the suspect at the time of the incident.

Sandeep was produced before a court on Friday and remanded in seven-day police custody. Further investigation is underway to verify the claims made by the suspect and ascertain the motive behind the firing and the threatening letter.