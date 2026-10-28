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Home / Ludhiana / Man opens fire at gurdwara gate in Jagraon

Man opens fire at gurdwara gate in Jagraon

Leaves letter threatening gurdwara head, SAD worker

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Nikhil Bhardwaj
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:48 AM Oct 28, 2026 IST
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A CCTV grab of the suspect at Gagra village in Jagraon.
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A masked man opened fire at the gate of Gurdwara Bhagat Dhanna Ji in Gagra village, located in the jurisdiction of the Jagraon police station, late on Monday night and fled after throwing a threat letter targeting the gurdwara head and a Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) worker.

According to the police and the CCTV camera footage, the unidentified man, whose face was covered with a cloth, came to the gurdwara around 12.30 am. He threw a letter inside the gate, then pulled out a pistol. After checking the weapon a couple of times and dropping it once, he fired two rounds towards the gate before escaping. The bullets hit the wall of the sanctum sanctorum.

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The letter contained death threat against Baba Amarjit Singh, head of the gurdwara, and Gurinder Singh Roomi, a worker of the SAD. It also used abusive language against the Akal Takht Jathedar.

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The letter alleged that Baba Amarjit Singh and Roomi were extending support to SAD and BJP leaders by offering them siropas and a platform at the gurdwara. It warned that both of them would be eliminated before the elections and ended with slogans of ‘Akali Dal-BJP murdabad’.

Roomi informed the police about the incident. The next morning, a team comprising the DSP and SHO of Sadar Jagraon and CIA staff inspected the scene and collected evidence.

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Speaking to mediapersons, Baba Amarjit Singh said the bullets had hit the wall but the incident has hurt the Sikh community. “The gurdwara is open to all political parties. We have no affiliation with any particular party. The attack is an assault on the entire Sikh sangat,” he said, expressing full faith in the police investigation.

DSP Jaswinder Singh told mediapersons that a case was registered.

“Cyber SHO and CIA teams are working under the direct supervision of the SSP. We will soon identify and arrest the suspects,” he said.

The police launched a manhunt and appealed to the public to share any information related to the incident.

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