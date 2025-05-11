DT
Home / Ludhiana / Man opens fire at neighbour after argument, held

Man opens fire at neighbour after argument, held

In a shocking incident on the intervening night of May 8 and 9, stopping a neighbour from abusing proved dear to a man as the former fired three bullets at the victim. The bullets hit the man’s shoulder and arm....
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 04:30 AM May 11, 2025 IST
The suspect in police custody in Ludhiana on Saturday.
In a shocking incident on the intervening night of May 8 and 9, stopping a neighbour from abusing proved dear to a man as the former fired three bullets at the victim. The bullets hit the man’s shoulder and arm. He was identified as Nirmal Singh, a resident of Mullanpur. The police arrested the suspect, Jagdeep Singh of Mullanpur.

Dakha DSP Varinder Singh Khosa said the suspect had been making a loud noise in the street and he was also abusing. When the victim stopped him from making noise and abusing, the latter brought his licensed gun and opened three fires at him. The victim suffered bullet injuries and was taken to a hospital. Though the man suffered critical bullet injuries, he was said to be out of danger.

Khosa said the police recovered three empty bullet shells from the scene. The police arrested the suspect and a licensed revolver was also recovered from him. A case has been registered.

