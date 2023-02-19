Man opens fire at trader, held

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, February 18

The Police Division 6 yesterday arrested a man who had fired a gunshot at a shopkeeper.

The police after registering a case under the IPC and the Arms Act, arrested the suspect, Inderbir Singh, a resident of Flower Enclave.

Complainant Mohd Tamane of Giaspura said when he was standing outside his shop on Friday, Inderbir came and started arguments with him. When his father and brother came to calm the suspect, the latter did not budge and attacked both of them. He even brandished a pistol to intimidate them.

“Later, the suspect went inside Gandhi factory. When I along with my friend went to meet him to sort out the issue, Inderbir, along with two of his accomplices, came out of the factory and attacked us. He even fired a bullet at us. To save our life, we fled the spot and lodged a police complaint in the matter,” the complainant said.

ASI Davinder Singh said after registering a case on Friday, a raid was conducted and key accused Inderbir was nabbed. Further raids were on to catch the other suspects.