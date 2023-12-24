Man out on bail caught with 810 gm of heroin

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 23

The Special Task Force wing of the Ludhiana Range yesterday arrested a man and his accomplice and seized 810 gm of heroin from their possession. He had come out on bail from jail in a drug case.

The suspect has been identified as Paramjit Prabhjot, alias Jyoti (27), a resident of Lohara, and his accomplice Sukhpreet Singh (23) of Lohara.

DSP, STF, Davinder Chaudhary, and Inspector, STF, Ludhiana Range, Harbans Singh, issued a statement in this regard.

They stated that a tip-off was received that the suspects were on the way to deliver a huge quantity of heroin to their clients. Following which, STF personnel laid a naka at the Gill Garden chowk and intercepted two bike-borne persons for checking. During frisking of the suspects, 810 gm of heroin was seized. A case under the NDPS Act was registered.

During preliminary questioning, Prabhjot admitted that he was unemployed and was into the heroin smuggling trade for years. Earlier, he was booked in two cases, including a smuggling case, and in May, he had come out on bail from the Ludhiana Central jail and again started the notorious trade. Sukhpreet said he was working as a supervisor with a private firm in Jaspal Bangar and he joined Prabhjot for smuggling drugs to become rich in a short span of time.

The police remand of the duo would be sought to bust the entire drug supply line, the officials said.

