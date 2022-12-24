Man points gun at elderly in dispute over dog's poop at Daad village, held

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 23

The Sadar police yesterday arrested a man who pointed gun at an elderly man at Daad village on the Pakhowal road after the pet dog of the suspect pooped outside the house of the latter.

My neighbour pointed his gun at me and threatened to kill me. It was only when nearby residents gathered that the suspect fled the spot. — Pyara Singh, Complainant

The suspect has been identified as Inderdeep Singh of Karol Bagh, Pakhowal road. A case under Sections 188 (disobedience to orders duly prolulgated by public servant) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC and the Arms Act was registered against the suspect.

Complainant Pyara Singh told the police that on December 21 evening when he was standing outside his house, he saw his neighbour along with the Pitbull dog outside the house. The dog pooped outside his house and when he objected to the same, the suspect started a scuffle with him.

“Neighbour had even pointed his .315 bore licenced gun at me and threatened to kill me. It was only when nearby residents gathered, the suspect fled the spot. I later submitted a complaint. After which, the Police Division 7 yesterday registered a case and the suspect was also arrested,” he said.

ASI Gurmeet Singh said after registering a case against the suspect, he was arrested on Thursday. His licenced weapon was also seized by the police.