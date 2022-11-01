Man poses as Interpol officer, arrested

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 31

The police have arrested an imposter, posing as a senior Interpol officer. He has been identified as Randhir Singh of Abdullapur Basti.

ACP Ramandeep Singh and SHO Arshpreet Kaur said the suspect was caught at a checkpoint. When he was stopped for checking, he introduced himself as an Interpol officer and asked policemen to see a logo on his car. When the suspect was asked to verify his claim, he showed an identity card that was later found to be fake.

During interrogation, Randhir admitted that he was not an Interpol official and his ID card was also fake. To avoid toll tax and police checkpoints, he had kept the fake ID card. A case has been registered.