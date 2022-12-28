Man posing as CBI officer dupes woman of Rs 25 lakh in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 27

A Haridwar-based man posing himself as a CBI officer duped a city woman of Rs 25.93 lakh. Three accomplices of the suspect were also booked by the police who were part of the conspiracy.

The suspects are Vipan Kumar, a resident of Haridwar, and his accomplices Kanti Stor of Ghaziabad, Sunil Kumar of Delhi and Rupa Rani of Delhi.

The complainant, Tastas Mathur, of Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar told the police that a few months ago, she had come in contact with suspect Vipin through a matrimonial site, ‘Jeevansathi.com’. The suspect had posed himself as an inspector in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) agency and he had proposed her for marriage. He had promised that he would soon get married with her. The duo were frequently interacting with each other through video calls.

“In June this year, the suspect had informed me that during some special operation in West Bengal, he suffered a bullet injury and he urgently needed money for his treatment. Since I was already convinced that he is a CBI inspector and he also wanted to marry me, I transferred Rs 25.93 lakh to him. Later, I was shocked to know that he was not a CBI inspector and he lied to me,” the complainant alleged.

The woman said when the police started a probe, besides Vipin, three of his accomplices were also booked.

The police said raids would be conducted to nab the suspects.