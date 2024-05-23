Man posing as cop tries to extort cash from salon owner

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 22

The Ludhiana police yesterday nabbed a man who by posing himself as an official from the Special Branch of the city police attempted to extort money from a salon owner at Dhyan Singh Complex here.

He has been identified as Gurpreet Singh of Mansura village here.

Sheikh Sonu told the police that on May 20 two persons came to his salon. One of them introduced himself as Pawandeep Chopra, an official from the Special Branch, Ludhiana police. He was also carrying a pistol. The suspect asked him to give Rs 5,000, else threatened to implicate him in a false case.

ASI Paramjit Singh said the man was nabbed and a .32 bore pistol was recovered. Probe was on to identify the other suspect. The police said the suspect was working as a private security guard and he used his licenced gun to commit the crime.

