Man posing as food delivery firm employee dupes 65 eatery owners

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 20

The cyber wing of the Ludhiana police today arrested a fraudster who has duped as many as 65 owners of various restaurants and eating joints of the industrial hub on the pretext of enrolling their service in food delivery apps such as Swiggy and Zomato.

The suspect has been identified as Sidharth Aggarwal (32), a resident of Bank Colony, Haibowal. The police recovered an ID card and a t-shirt of Zomato company, a mobile mobile and a Honda Activa scooter from the suspect.

ADCP (Headquarters) Sameer Verma and cyber wing in-charge Inspector Jatinder Singh addressed a press conference in this regard on Friday.

Verma said the fraud was exposed after Shivam Kumar, owner of Urban Vibe restaurant, South City, lodged a complaint that the suspect by posing himself as a manager of Swiggy took Rs 19,999 (Rs 15,000 in cash and Rs 4,999 online) from him. To befool the restaurant owner, he mentioned ‘Bundl Technologies Private Limited’, which owns and operates Swiggy, on his Google Pay account.

“In recent months, the suspect duped 65 owners of restaurants and eating joints of the city of Rs 4.39 lakh. The man also have three bank accounts through which he had transactions of Rs 8.04 lakh in the SBI, Rs 2.08 lakh in Federal Bank and Rs 70,191 in NSDL Payments Bank. We are suspecting that these transactions are related to the same fraud,” the ADCP said.

He said the suspect was also arrested by the Sarabha Nagar police station in 2020 when he committed a similar kind of fraud with a restaurant owner. Then a case under bailable section was registered. But now, non-bailable charges were added to the FIR.

Inspector Jatinder Singh said 65 persons could be the initial number of eating joint owners duped by the fake agent but the police suspect that the number of victims might be more as some people did not lodge complaints of fraud. More complaints are likely to pour in against the suspect.

Wake up call for owners for restaurants

ADCP Sameer Verma said the arrest of suspect Sidharth Aggarwal was a wake up call for city-based restaurant owners. He advised them to verify such agents before transferring payments to them in future.