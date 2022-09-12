Man posing as friend from Canada dupes elderly resident of Rs 50,000

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 11

A man posing as a friend from Canada duped an elderly man of Rs 50,000. When miscreant asked the elderly to send

Rs 1.5 lakh more, the latter turned suspicious and knew that he had been cheated.

The Shimlapuri police registered a case of fraud against Sourav Kumar, a resident of Ranchi, and launched further probe in this regard.

Complainant Raj Kumar of Shimlapuri told the police that in April this year his father-in-law Rajinder Kumar received a call from an international number and the caller introduced himself as his friend from Canada.

Caller told Rajinder that he would transfer Rs 14.5 lakh in his bank account. He further told Rajinder to give the amount to his family living in Jalandhar. The suspect also sent fake receipt of a bank, which made Rajinder believe that money was transferred in his bank account.

Same day, the suspect posing as bank manager called Rajinder and confirmed that Rs 14.5 lakh were deposited by someone in his account, which would be blocked for a few days due to a big transaction.

Later, miscreant again called Rajinder and asked him to send Rs 50,000 immediately as the former’s friend in India needed money.

Rajinder had the impression that after getting money in his account, it was blocked. So, he asked his son-in-law Raj Kumar, living in Ludhiana, to deposit Rs 50,000 in suspect’s account. A few days later, the suspect again called Rajinder and asked him to send Rs 1.5 lakh more in the same bank account. When Rajinder again asked Raj Kumar to send money, the latter turned suspicious. He inquired about Rajinder’s account balance from bank and was shocked to know that there was no such transection of Rs 14.5 lakh. Raj Kumar lodged a complaint with the police and a case was registered against suspect in this connection.